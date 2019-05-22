Learn more about Babcock Ranch, America’s first solar-powered town located just northeast of Fort Myers on Babcock Ranch Road/State Road 31, during extended hours at the Discovery Center in Woodlea Hall on Thursday evenings in May.
Welcome receptions hosted by Babcock Ranch’s Town Ambassadors are scheduled for May 23 and 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy live music and light refreshments, map out a route with a Town Ambassador, then visit a selection of fully furnished models. Visitors can also register for a chance to win a Florida Weekend Staycation.
Visit https://bit.ly/307Cnd1 for more information and to register for the reception of your choice.
Babcock Ranch was created by Kitson & Partners with respect for the natural environment and the philosophy that smart growth and sustainability work hand in hand. Half of the town’s 18,000-acre footprint is set aside as greenways, parks and expansive lakes, providing recreation and scenic backdrops for Babcock Ranch’s homes and the Founder’s Square downtown district.
Emphasizing a front-porch lifestyle to nurture a sense of community, Babcock Ranch promotes healthy living through a walkable community plan with 50 miles of planned biking and hiking trails, the 4.5-acre Jack Peeples Park with tennis, pickleball and basketball courts, interconnected lakes for paddling enthusiasts, a robust calendar of exercise classes, and the Healthy Life Center managed by Lee Health at Founder’s Square, with health club facilities, nutrition counseling, therapeutic services and medical offices.
Table & Tap restaurant, Slater’s Goods & Provisions, Square Scoops Coffee & Creamery, Curry Creek Outfitters, and Babcock Neighborhood School welcomed the greater community to Founder’s Square even before the arrival of the town’s first residents. Founder’s Square is also home to Bloom Academy, offering infant care through VPK, and The Hatchery and Hive co-working classroom and meeting spaces.
A sprawling downtown park offers a lakefront bandshell, boardwalk, covered pavilions, and charging stations for electronics, including cars. An autonomous shuttle – part of the town’s mobility plan — provides transportation between homes and Founder’s Square. And with plans to expand into On Demand services, goods delivery and hourly/daily car rentals within the next year, Babcock Ranch will continue offering compelling mobility solutions that reduce the need for car ownership in the new town.
Babcock Ranch has eight homebuilders offering more than 50 home designs for nearly every lifestyle, from condominiums to villas to single-family estates ranging from 1,107 to 5,000 square feet.
Homes appeal to young millennials, families, empty nesters and retirees alike, with prices ranging from the $190,000s to more than $1 million. Homes are built to Florida Green Building Coalition standards, emphasizing energy and water conservation, and offer a full gigabyte of fiber-optic connectivity.
Twenty-five model and quick-delivery homes are now open or under construction by Arthur Rutenberg Homes, Florida Lifestyle Homes, Fox Premier Builders, Homes by Towne, Lennar, Pulte Homes, Solara Homes and Stock Classic Homes. Many models are open for viewing daily.
Babcock National, a new golf and lifestyle community within Babcock Ranch, will feature more than 18 of Lennar’s most popular home designs. A mix of multi-family and single-family homes, including condominiums, luxury coach homes, executive homes and estate-style designs, will incorporate innovative design details and Lennar’s signature Everything’s Included program that provides customers with a high level of standard features already included in the home price. Homes at Babcock National start in the $190,000s.
For more information, visit the Discovery Center in Woodlea Hall at 42850 Crescent Loop in Babcock Ranch, call 877-709-6620 or visit www.BabcockRanch.com.
