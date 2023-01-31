Florida Studio Theatre kicks off its 2023 Stage III Series with "Babel" by Jacqueline Goldfinger, a dark comedy probing the world of modern eugenics.

In the play’s version of the not-so-distant future, expectant parents learn within the first few weeks of pregnancy which traits their child will have and what behaviors it is likely to exhibit. If the parents learn that their future child doesn’t have the purest genetic traits, they are encouraged to terminate the pregnancy and start over. "Babel" follows the extreme lengths two couples go to in order to have a baby. 


