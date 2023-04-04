'Backwards Forwards Back' is an electric, vivid, one-man drama

“'Backwards Forwards Back' is a riveting examination of post-traumatic stress disorder in veterans, but more importantly, it is also an insightful meditation on healing.” says director Brendan Ragan. “It's rare that a story ever looks so deeply inside the minds of our wounded soldiers, focusing less on the outward symptoms but the inner turmoil.”
Urbanite Theatre will present the premiere of "Backwards Forwards Back" by Jacqueline Goldfinger through April 23.
Directed by Urbanite Theatre Co-Artistic Director Brendan Ragan, this electric, vivid, one-man drama kicks off a National New Play Network rolling world premiere.
When a soldier returns from war carrying the ghosts of his tour, he’s faced with a sobering decision: address his alarming PTSD with virtual reality therapy or risk losing access to his family forever. Can this new technology recalibrate the brains and bodies of wounded soldiers?
The production will star Army veteran L. James, who previously appeared in Urbanite Theatre’s smash hit "Sender."
Jacqueline Goldfinger, playwright, spent time with the Urbanite team during the beginning stages of the rehearsal process to further develop the script for its world premiere.
“The idea for 'Backwards Forwards Back' was inspired by an NBC news story about an experimental virtual reality treatment for Veterans with extreme cases of PTSD.” says Jacqueline. “I began researching this treatment and discovered that while it is very new, it is already making a significant difference for some Vets and their families”
During the performance run, Urbanite Theatre will collaborate with Operation Warrior Resolution, a veteran-run nonprofit and the leader in innovative, holistic mental health care for veterans and families. CEO Kendra Simpkins will join all talkbacks on Thursdays at Urbanite Theatre.
