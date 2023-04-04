'Backwards Forwards Back' is an electric, vivid, one-man drama

“'Backwards Forwards Back' is a riveting examination of post-traumatic stress disorder in veterans, but more importantly, it is also an insightful meditation on healing.” says director Brendan Ragan. “It's rare that a story ever looks so deeply inside the minds of our wounded soldiers, focusing less on the outward symptoms but the inner turmoil.”

 Photo courtesy of the Urbanite Theatre

Urbanite Theatre will present the premiere of "Backwards Forwards Back" by Jacqueline Goldfinger through April 23.

Directed by Urbanite Theatre Co-Artistic Director Brendan Ragan, this electric, vivid, one-man drama kicks off a National New Play Network rolling world premiere.


