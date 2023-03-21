Bad Moon Rising recreates the Southern rock sounds of Creedence Clearwater Revival

Bad Moon Rising: "The Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival” features Todd McNamee, vocal harmonies and guitar; Dave Broesch, vocal harmonies and bass; Todd Pitts, John Fogerty lead vocal and guitar; Ken Custalow, vocal harmonies and drums; and Michael Beatty, vocal harmonies and guitar.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Creedence Clearwater Revival, aka CCR, was all about bad moons, bayous, hound dogs, hurricanes, hoodoos, the Mississippi River and the Vietnam War.

The band tossed together roots rock, swamp rock, blues rock and country rock.


