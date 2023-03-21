Bad Moon Rising recreates the Southern rock sounds of Creedence Clearwater Revival

Creedence Clearwater Revival, aka CCR, was all about bad moons, bayous, hound dogs, hurricanes, hoodoos, the Mississippi River and the Vietnam War.
The band tossed together roots rock, swamp rock, blues rock and country rock.
You can’t hear them in your head or on the radio without homing in on the unique southern diction that lead singer/songwriter/guitarist John Fogerty created for himself. (Think “Big wheel keep on toinin’.”)
Jon Pareles, chief popular music critic of the New York Times, put it perfectly: “Fogerty, who grew up in California, invented his own roots; he wasn't born on a bayou. Yet his high, clear tenor voice sounds like a throwback because it has the hysterical edge of the old rockabillies and their blues and country mentors.”
Florida-grown Todd Pitts, who slips into Fogerty’s guitar strap for the CCR tribute Bad Moon Rising, wasn’t born on the bayou either.
But he sure can sound like it.
After the army, Pitts returned to the Tampa Bay area and put together his first tribute act — Alter Eagles. Within six months, he had a full band and was scheduling concerts all over the country.
After starting out with 18 shows 13 years ago, Alter Eagles now does more than 100 shows a year and is one of the most prolific tribute acts around.
Pitts, his brother Greg and other band members came to embody a phenomenon that Maximum Bands’ senior booking agent Jonathan Elgart recognized after over 20 years in the business.
“More artists doing multiple tributes,” he said. “Now they’re diversifying so they can be used more.”
Todd soon added more to his tribute portfolio: CCR; the Bee Gees; Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young; Simon & Garfunkel; and a mini Everly Brothers set — acts that see 50 shows a year combined.
Besides honoring music of the early 1970s, what do they all have in common?
“They’re all vocal-harmony oriented,” said Todd. “And they’re all great musicians. But vocal harmony is something my brother and I excel at, as do some other people who also get it. You can do some pretty cool things with that.”
And of course, he concluded, “The bands we’re doing are hard to see.”
If at all.
Although John Fogerty is touring solo in 2023, you’ll never see CCR play together again. Their productivity lasted only four years, from 1969 until their split in late 1972.
But the Gulf Theater show will come close.
