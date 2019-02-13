Banjo queen swings through for two Gulf Coast concerts

With regular sold out concerts in both Englewood and Sarasota, spectacular banjoist and vocalist Cynthia Sayer returns by popular demand for two area shows.
Cynthia Sayer’s Hot Jazz Trio will perform on Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at The Lemon Bay Playhouse on 96 W. Dearborn St., in Englewood. Advance tickets are $20. Reservations strongly recommended. Call 941-475-6756.
On March 2 at 8 p.m., Cynthia Sayer’s Hot Jazz Quartet will perform at The Glenridge Performing Arts Center, 7333 Scotland Way in Sarasota. Call 941-552-5325 for tickets or online at https://app.arts-people.com.
Sayer enchants audiences with her electrifying, swing-based performances and captivating stage presence wherever she appears. Celebrated as the top four-string banjoist in the world today and praised for her “drive and virtuosity” by the New York Times.
Sayer is a founding member of Woody Allen’s New Orleans Jazz Band, with whom she toured for 10 years. Her solo career has taken her well beyond these New Orleans roots as a dynamic performer, instrumentalist, and vocalist whose eclectic, swing-based shows embody the rarely heard range and versatility of the 4-string jazz banjo.
Sayer has played with many leading jazz, popular & roots artists, including Bucky Pizzarelli, Dick Hyman, Wynton Marsalis, Marvin Hamlisch, John McEuen (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band), Charlie Giordano (Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band), Andy Statman, Tony Trischka, and others. 2018 credits include appearing at the iconic Newport Jazz Festival, touring in China, and being a Triple Silver Global Music Award winner. Sayer was inducted into the American Banjo Hall Of Fame, has been featured in the premiere jazz publication, Downbeat Magazine, can be heard on feature film soundtracks.
