Theatre Conspiracy at the Alliance for the Arts presents the award-winning “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” by Ken Ludwig and directed by Rachael Endrizzi through Feb. 23.
The production stars Rob Green, Thomas Marsh, Shelly Sanders, Jordan Wilson and Madelaine Weymouth.
Sherlock Holmes is on the case. The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one. To find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir. Watch as the intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than forty characters without ever confusing one accent for another as they present this Arthur Conan Doyle work that you may think you know but have never seen like this! Quick changes bring quick laughs in this crazy retelling.
Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can our heroes discover the truth in time?
Join the fun and see how elementary laughter can be.
