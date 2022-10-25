Be Our Guest: 'Disney Princess – The Concert'

Your every dream will come true as larger than life animation and theatrical effects immerse the audience in pure Disney magic, while acclaimed stars sing the music of every Disney princess and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen.

 Photo courtesy of Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

For generations, the music of Disney’s princesses has been the soundtrack to our lives. Now, these beloved songs come to life on stage in “Disney Princess — The Concert.”

Be our guest Nov. 2 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for a magical evening celebrating the music of every Disney Princess, performed by Broadway, television and animated film icons.


