Be Our Guest: 'Disney Princess – The Concert'

Your every dream will come true as larger than life animation and theatrical effects immerse the audience in pure Disney magic, while acclaimed stars sing the music of every Disney princess and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen.
For generations, the music of Disney’s princesses has been the soundtrack to our lives. Now, these beloved songs come to life on stage in “Disney Princess — The Concert.”
Be our guest Nov. 2 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for a magical evening celebrating the music of every Disney Princess, performed by Broadway, television and animated film icons.
Drama Desk-nominee Christy Altomare (original Anastasia, “Mamma Mia!”), Broadway.com audience award-nominee Isabelle McCalla (Princess Jasmine in “Aladdin, The Prom”), Disney Channel icon Anneliese van der Pol (“That’s So Raven,” “Raven’s Home,” Broadway’s final Belle in “Beauty and The Beast”) and BroadwayWorld award-winner Syndee Winters (Nala in “The Lion King,” “Hamilton”) combine forces in this concert of a lifetime, joined by their magical music director, Benjamin Rauhala (“Fiddler on the Roof”) and enchanting prince, Adam J. Levy (“Moulin Rouge”).
Concertgoers in every city are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening, where the acclaimed cast will perform more than 30 favorite Disney princess and “Frozen” songs, including classics like “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors of the Wind ” and “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”
The performers, appearing as themselves, will celebrate these iconic characters and share exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger than life animations and theatrical effects will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.
