Be prepared to be scared at the 12th Annual Smuggler’s Haunting on the Harbor Halloween Festival and Haunted House for six scary nights, Oct. 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, 31. City Marketplace, 115 Tamiami Trail, will be transformed into an autumn showcase of costume contests, large kid’s area, food trucks, live entertainment and the largest haunted house in Charlotte County.
The highlight of the festival is the Haunting on the Harbor haunted house. Now with over 6,000 square feet of twists and turns with a different fright around every corner, it’s sure to make you heart race and you knees weak. This year, the air conditioned haunted house will be even better with new special effects never seen in Charlotte County.
Proceeds from the haunted house support the athletic department at Charlotte High School with over $55,000 being raised over the past six years.
There will also be a large kid’s play area with bounce houses, slides, rides and more. The kid’s area will be open at 5 p.m.
Festival hours are 5 p.m.-11 p.m. The haunted house opens at 7 p.m. On Oct. 24, haunted house only, 7 p.m.-11 p.m.
October 22
5:30 p.m. Kids costume contest (3 age groups)
7 p.m. Haunted house opens
8 p.m. Zombie University
October 23
6 p.m. Jason Brownie
7 p.m. Haunted house opens
7:30 p.m. Halloween movie on the Jumbotron - "The House with a Clock in its Walls" starring Jack Black
9 p.m. Group costume contest. Must have at least two members in a group
9:30 p.m. Jack Michael Band
October 24
Discount night at the haunted house - $3 off general admission and fast passes. Only the haunted house will be open Oct. 24, from 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
