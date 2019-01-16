Bear Hill Bluegrass Band is scheduled to perform at the next monthly Bluegrass Saturday concert at 2 p.m. on Jan. 19.
The Bluegrass Saturdays showcase local and regional Bluegrass bands at beautiful Harbor Heights Park, located at 27420 Voyageur Drive, Punta Gorda.
The music starts at 2 p.m. A $5 donation is requested along with one canned-good for the local food bank. Bluegrass Saturday takes place outdoors in a tree shaded area. Bring lawn chairs for seating.
For more information, call 941-626-5399, email rbarrett@embarqmail.com or visit www.southwindbluegrassband.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.