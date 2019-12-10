"Beautiful – The Carole King Musical" will make its Sarasota debut at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Dec. 13-15.
“I am thrilled that 'Beautiful' continues to delight and entertain audiences around the globe, in England, Japan and Australia and that we are entering our fifth amazing year of touring the U.S.,” producer Paul Blake said. “We are so grateful that over five million audience members worldwide have been entertained by our celebration of Carole's story and her timeless music.”
Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and by the time she reached her 20s, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock ‘n’ roll. But it wasn’t until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice. Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. "Beautiful" features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and the title song.
The ensemble includes Matthew Amira, Isaiah Bailey, Edwin Bates, Danielle Bowen, Antoinette Comer, Kevin Hack, Torrey Linder, Nick Moulton, Nya, Eliza Palasz, Ben Toomer, Nazarria Workman and Hailee Wright.
For more information and a video sneak peek, please visit www.BeautifulOnBroadway.com.
