A band fueled by a moment in time called the Disco era — the Bee Gees have become a timeless classic brand of American pop music.
The Bee Gees was formed in 1958 by brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb. The movie “Saturday Night Fever” with John Travolta brought the band to the musical forefront in the 1970s with hits like “You Should Be Dancing,” “Stayin Alive” and “Night Fever.”
“It is all about ‘Saturday Night Fever’ and diving back into the band’s history. This is happy, fun music,” said Dave Radford, drummer and show producer.
Playing those hits and more, tribute band Bee Gees Now brings that 1970’s dance fever to 2021 and they are bringing it to Venice on Nov. 5 and Punta Gorda on Nov. 7.
“It’s a feel good show,” said Radford. “Everybody wants to get up and smile and have fun and dance and sing along because they know the songs.”
The band
Barry Gibb — Lead vocals, guitar — played by Aaron Solomon
Solomon is a world-class musician and performer. He has been wowing audiences as an energetic singer, actor, and multi-instrumentalist performing on violin, mandolin, guitar, bass, drums, percussion and banjo.
Maurice Gibb — Keyboards, vocals, lead on songs by Andy Gibb — played by Billy Caloyer
Caloyer is a classically-trained musician, who plays Piano, Keys, Violin, Drums, Bass & Guitar. He’s been a working musician since high school, playing almost every style of music and has worked behind such stars as Buju Banton, Third World and The Zap band.
Robin Gibb — Bass, vocals — played by Dave Lafame
Lafame has been entertaining, playing bass and singing since the age of 13. His professional career started with roles in live theatre, film and television. Eventually he moved into corporate entertainment with a self-produced Danny Ganz style impressionist show. The success of that show led to Lafame becoming an award-winning Las Vegas Tom Jones impersonator.
Other members
Guitar and vocals are performed by Donavon Christenson. Christenson is known as an amazingly versatile guitarist, well-versed in many music styles such as country, rock, blues, light jazz, etc. For the last 10 years he has performed with many tribute acts, recreating the music of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, Rod Stewart, Neil Diamond, The Motown Sound and Buddy Holly.
Radford has played the drums since grade school through college and then worked solidly on the road. He has played behind some of the most iconic names in music: Stevie Wonder, Spencer David, Jimmy Buffet, Jeff Walker and Danny & The Juniors.
“We’re historically inclined with real instruments and costumes,” Radford said. “We play mostly live versions of the Bee Gees songs, as well as a few songs with acoustic guitar and vocals. We have a wide knowledge of material but mainly stick to the hits playing mostly to sell out venues and private/corporate shows.”
