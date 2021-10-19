The Southwest Florida Symphony launches its 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee Season, celebrating its joyous return to the stage with disco tunes performed by legendary tribute artists, The New York Bee Gees.
The band, along with the Southwest Florida Symphony, will perform iconic tunes made famous by The Bee Gees.
The band includes present or former members of well-known, world-renown acts, including The Alan Parsons Project, Happy Together Tour, Meatloaf, Queen, Blue Oyster Cult, Riot, Herman’s Hermits, Enrique Iglesias, The Rippingtons and more.
The Symphony bookends its 60th anniversary season with a high-energy Pops Series that pays tribute to another one of the '70s greatest musicians, Elton John. Guest conductors for this celebratory year include the very first female to lead the orchestra, Laura Jackson, as well as Maestro Vladimir Kulenovic, Maestro Stephen Mulligan and Maestro Radu Paponiu.
The Southwest Florida Symphony 2021-22 Concert Season
Pops 1: The Bee Gees Tribute (Oct. 23): Southwest Florida Symphony opens its 60th season with this celebration of disco tunes from the legendary group at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in South Fort Myers.
The Goldberg Variations: MiniMasterworks (Nov. 11-13): The Southwest Florida Symphony String Trio performs the string version of Bach’s iconic keyboard piece. Playing at three Southwest Florida venues: Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center in Fort Myers (Nov. 11), Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers (Nov. 12) and Gulf Theater in Punta Gorda (Nov. 13).
Holiday String Quartet (Dec. 1-4): A string quartet performs holiday tunes at three Southwest Florida venues: Mercato in North Naples (Dec. 1), Bell Tower Shops (Dec. 3) and Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center (Dec. 4).
Holiday TinyPops (Dec. 12-14): A smaller ensemble performs holiday songs with a big-band twist at three Southwest Florida venues: Gulf Theater in Punta Gorda (Dec. 12), The Village Church at Shell Point in south Fort Myers (Dec. 13) and First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs (Dec. 14).
“Masterworks 1” (Dec. 11): Vladimir Kulenovic conducts the first “Masterworks” concert of the season, including “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Ravel’s “Piano Concerto in G” and Stravinsky’s “Firebird Suite” at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers.
“Masterworks 2” (Jan. 22): Laura Jackson leads the orchestra on Bellido’s “Fiesta!,” Haydn’s “Cello Concerto No. 1” and Sibelius’ “Symphony No. 2” at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers.
“Masterworks 3” (Feb. 18-19): A double feature of classics from legendary American composer Aaron Copland: “Fanfare for the Common Man” and “Appalachian Spring.” Plus Rodrigo’s “Concierto de Aranjuez” and Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7.” Stephen Mulligan guest conducts. The Feb. 18 show takes place at BIG ARTS on Sanibel Island. The Feb. 19 show takes place at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers.
“MiniMasterworks” (March 10-13): Pianist Andrew Armstrong and a small ensemble perform Mozart’s “Piano Quartet in G Minor” and Brahms’ “Piano Quintet in F Minor.” Playing at three venues: Mercato in North Naples (March 10), Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers (March 12) and Gulf Theater in Punta Gorda (March 13).
“Masterworks 4” (April 23): Radu Paponiu conducts the orchestra on Ravel’s “Mother Goose Suite,” Korngold’s “Violin Concerto” and Brahms’ “Symphony No. 4” at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers.
Pops 2: Elton John Tribute (April 30): The orchestra celebrates Sir Elton’s hit-packed catalog of rock and pop songs at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers.
“Rock & Roll and the String Quartet: Remastered Themes and Variations” (May 11-15): Guitarist, singer, composer and storyteller Andrew Lipke returns for more rock music with a string quartet. Performance at five Southwest Florida venues: Mercato in North Naples (May 11), Shell Point’s Tribby Center in Fort Myers (May 12), Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center in downtown Fort Myers (May 13), Gulf Theater in Punta Gorda (May 14) and Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers (May 15).
Additional details on the Symphony’s 60th season are available by calling 239-418-1500 or online at WWW.SWFLSO.ORG.
