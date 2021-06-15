Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is taking you on a trip down memory lane with “Beehive: The ’60s Musical” playing through June 26.
“Beehive” is an exciting and colorful salute to the powerful female voices of the 1960s, from the earliest part of the decade of fun and innocence to the unrest of the mid-1960s and finally to the era of women discovering their own empowerment. This cast of talented women will have you singing along and begging more.
“Beehive” takes you on a journey through song, documenting the dramatic changes that America underwent during the ‘60s. The talented cast will sing and dance to hits made popular by The Chiffons, The Supremes, Aretha Franklin, Connie Francis and more.
“Beehive” includes 40 beloved songs that take you back to the look, sounds and feel of the ‘60s such as “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Son Of A Preacher Man,” “Me and Bobby McGee,” “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” and many others.
Broadway Palm is continuing to follow CDC guidelines while providing a delicious meal and exceptional entertainment in a safe and socially distanced environment. For a list of the extensive health and safety measures, visit BroadwayPalm.com. It is important to note that Broadway Palm is asking guests that are not fully vaccinated to wear a face mask while not eating or drinking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.