'Below Deck Mediterranean' star to sign books in North Port

The speaking engagement is important to Capt. Sandy Yawn because she wants to share her leadership principals with others and help change someone's trajectory if they're headed down a wrong path.

 Photo courtesy of Capt. Sandy Yawn

Anyone who has seen the hit Bravo TV network show “Below Deck Mediterranean” will recognize Capt. Sandy Yawn. She will be signing her book “Be The Calm or Be The Storm — Leadership Lessons from a Woman at the Helm” in North Port on May 11.

Yawn will be at the 3-year-old Waffle House selling and signing her 203-page book. Attendance is free. 


   
