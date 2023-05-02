'Below Deck Mediterranean' star to sign books in North Port

Anyone who has seen the hit Bravo TV network show “Below Deck Mediterranean” will recognize Capt. Sandy Yawn. She will be signing her book “Be The Calm or Be The Storm — Leadership Lessons from a Woman at the Helm” in North Port on May 11.
Yawn will be at the 3-year-old Waffle House selling and signing her 203-page book. Attendance is free.
The book was released in January 2023. The book signing was arranged by Yawn's sister, Sabrina, who works at the Waffle House and coordinated the event with her manager, Theresa Dunn.
“My sister Sabrina is proud of me and wants to share my story with all of her customers. It is so sweet, Yawn said.”
“I'm very proud of Sandy,” Sabrina said. “She has come a long way to beat addictions to alcohol and drugs when she was younger to be the success she is today. She is a lighthouse to those who say they can't beat addiction. She's a force in a storm, for guidance and leadership in any kind of life storm.”
Sabrina believes Sandy was born to be a leader. “She spent 30 years working on mega yachts — at first in Dubai as a private yacht captain and now on the TV show as a captain of superyachts.”
Dunn said, “We're excited to have her here. She has a huge following. We expect a lot of traffic, and I'm sure we'll work it out.”
The 59-year-old is Florida born, raised in Bradenton. The speaking engagement is important to her because she wants to share her leadership principals with others and help change someone's trajectory if they're headed down a wrong path.
“I am inspired to help people because of the addictions I had years ago and learned how to overcome at age 25. My life started then to change for the better. People have said they are excited to hear what I have to say. I overcame my addictions through halfway houses and Alcohol Anonymous group meetings,” she said.
A serious car accident drove her to give up her 12-year addiction to alcohol and drugs. She began taking drugs and alcohol at age 13. The final straw was after the time she was driving at age 23 and hit a parked car. Her head went through the windshield and her left eye was severely damaged. The scar on her face is a constant reminder of her past addictions as a time she would not want to repeat. She began a two-year process of becoming sober.
“I got clean at age 25 and joined the maritime industry where I worked hard and have stayed clean for 30 years,” she said.
Leadership
Yawn has developed her own unique leadership style and has found it to be very effective in dealing with the crews aboard the 157-foot and up superyachts she is responsible for during and after every cruise in the Mediterranean areas of Greece, Croatia, France, Turkey and Montenegro.
She gets feedback from the clients about their cruise and about the crew, whether the clients are happy or not. She believes in being firm, yet kind with her crew, but she can be tough on someone if that is the only option. Overall, she wants them all to succeed and work as a team.
Life lessons she wants people to get from her book include: “Find your true north.” “When I lead, pay attention.” “Rise above it and look at the whole picture.” “Approach what service is needed, whether a family situation or business one.”
“I believe that if I stay calm and confident, they (crew) will be calm and confident. My thing is to remain calm, don't react and respond. My book is that. I've had a very successful career and show them how to navigate their own success.”
At the end of each chapter, she highlights personal steps to follow, such as “adapt to your local conditions,” “communicate well and often” and “look at your feet.” She explained, “looking at your feet gets you clear of the mind chatter that can invade one's thoughts to the point of distraction. It's a way to reset your thinking before you respond. What is in our heads isn't always the way we need to respond.”
Yawn wrote about how God has given her grace many times, helping to get her through some tough years growing up, her addictions and navigating the love and loss in her life. She is thankful for having met Leah Rea in June 2018, the woman who is the love of her life.
In the last chapter of her book, Yawn writes, “There is nothing about this journey I would change because it brought me to where I am today.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.