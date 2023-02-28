Musicians, water shows, exhibits, big wheels and much more comprise this year’s lineup of new free entertainment at the The Florida Strawberry Festival.

The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, nearly 500,000 visitors enjoy the festival’s headline entertainment; free entertainment; youth livestock shows; exhibits; rides, games and attractions on the midway; and, of course, strawberry shortcake. The 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival takes place March 2-12 at 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City.


