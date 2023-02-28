A jet pack is thrust 40-50 feet in the air in the Nerveless Nocks Jetpack Flying Water Circus show. Once high in the air, talented stuntmen perform aerial daredevil turns, flips and breath-taking stunts all inside and above an Olympic size pool.
The Berry Big Wheel features 36 fully enclosed, colorful gondolas, each holding up to six riders and accessible seating is available.
Photo courtesy of the Florida Strawberry Festival
A jet pack is thrust 40-50 feet in the air in the Nerveless Nocks Jetpack Flying Water Circus show. Once high in the air, talented stuntmen perform aerial daredevil turns, flips and breath-taking stunts all inside and above an Olympic size pool.
Musicians, water shows, exhibits, big wheels and much more comprise this year’s lineup of new free entertainment at the The Florida Strawberry Festival.
The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, nearly 500,000 visitors enjoy the festival’s headline entertainment; free entertainment; youth livestock shows; exhibits; rides, games and attractions on the midway; and, of course, strawberry shortcake. The 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival takes place March 2-12 at 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City.
“New food, new entertainment, new rides, new vendors and our new Special Smiles Day event — this year is exceptional,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis. “Many vendors have brought back their staple food items, we all know King Strawberry Shortcake is paramount, and the southern hospitality here can’t be beat. BerryFest23 will be one for the books.”
The Berry Big Wheel features 36 fully enclosed, colorful gondolas, each holding up to six riders and accessible seating is available. The wheel spins happy riders for a full 10 minutes, and costs $7 per person. Weighing 400,000 pounds and towering 15 stories high, the wheel is strung with 528,000 eye-catching, vibrant, energy-saving LED lights.
A jet pack is thrust 40-50 feet in the air in the Nerveless Nocks Jetpack Flying Water Circus show. Once high in the air, talented stuntmen perform aerial daredevil turns, flips and breath-taking stunts all inside and above an Olympic size pool. The jet packs are powered by a jet ski with an attached hose, sending them up with an enormous thrust. The show is all accompanied by exciting music and an emcee who explains the mechanics and dangers of the sport and that this is a sport only for professionals. Shows daily at 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Headline entertainment includes The Oak Ridge Boys on March 2, The Pointer Sisters on March 8, Wayne Newton on March 10 and Lynyrd Skynyrd on March 12. (Not included with admission).
Special admission days include: Special Smiles Day is March 3. The festival welcomes individuals with special needs from 9 a.m. to noon. All Special Smiles VIPs and one guest will be admitted free. Entry at gate 5. American Heroes Day is on March 8. All active, reserve, retired military, veterans, law enforcement and first responders are admitted free with valid ID on March 8.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.