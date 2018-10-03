Area artists, instructors, and professionals have donated examples of their favorite artwork to a Best of the Best Invitational Show taking place from Oct. 5-12, at the North Port Art Center’s main gallery, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. Original paintings, photographs, pottery, mixed media, stained glass, 2-D and 3-D artwork, ceramics and jewelry were all eligible to win awards.
“Mary Alspaugh and I are co-chairs for this event that benefits the art center, artists, and the general public. A professional judge, Hodges Soileau of Venice, will award a first, second, and third place ribbons and cash awards and three honorable mention awards at an Oct. 5 Champagne Reception where we’ll also be celebrating the North Port Art Center’s thirtieth anniversary. All receive certificates and brass lapel pins. Members of the community may take part by voting for a people’s choice award during the reception, and it’s always a thrill for spectators to see and feel the excitement once the winning names are announced at the reception,” said Barbara Archer-Baldwin.
What sets the Best of the Best Show apart from other North Port Art Center shows is that 100 donated pieces of artwork may be previewed in advance at the Center by “Heist” dinner ticket holders. On Oct. 13 artwork will be transported from the North Port Art Center to the Heron Creek Golf & Country Club where the fourth Annual Great Gallery Heist fundraiser dinner will be taking place. Emcee Jill Luke and Barry Thorne will draw names of ticket holders out of a tumbler. The person whose name is drawn may select a favorite piece of artwork to take home, but his choice may be stolen away by another ticket holder whose name is drawn according to “Heist” rules. Great Gallery Heist tickets are now on sale at the Art Center. For details call 941-423-6460.
Best of the Best artwork will be on display from Oct. 5-12 at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. Meet the artists in person at a free Champagne Reception taking place from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. in the center’s main gallery and vote for your favorite piece of art. The North Port Art Center is a non-profit visual arts organization that offers art classes for adults and youngsters throughout the year. Members organize gallery art shows, artist receptions, and a summer art camp. They also feature a reception lobby with a donor tile wall, an “Artisans Port” gift shop, classrooms, a pottery studio, an art library, a kitchen, and a print shop. They open every Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m.to 2:30 p.m. For directions and more information view their website at www.north portartcenter.com and their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.