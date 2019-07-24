Florida Studio Theatre announces that FST Improv’s popular improv show, "Comedy Lottery," will return to Sarasota. In "Comedy Lottery," the audience literally shapes the show — 12 audience members select the games the improvisers will play that evening — so no two performances will ever be the same.
"Comedy Lottery is FST’s short-form improv show built off the audience’s suggestions and favorite games. Before every performance, a dozen lucky audience members are asked to randomly select one of 50 games out of the infamous FST Improv “Bucket of Games.” Of the 50 options, 12 are chosen to create the line-up for that night. Every performance consists of a unique combination of songs, scenes, sketches and characters selected by the audience.
“FST Improv’s beloved ‘Bucket of Games’ is back for Comedy Lottery and has a whole new batch of games,” said Will Luera, FST’s Director of Improv. “What Sarasota audiences and I both love about this show is that any game that we have ever played can be a part of the show on any given night. Whether it’s a musical game, a highly physical game, a scene using gibberish, or one that has the audience onstage with us, Comedy Lottery puts control of the show in the audience’s hands.”
Back for another season of inspiration, laughter, and spontaneity are returning cast members: Will Luera, Christine Alexander, Kevin Allen, Jason Cannon, Andrew Deeb, Chris Friday, Charles Gooch, Darryl Knapp, Emily Levin, Denee Lortz, Elise Rodriguez, Anna Weatherwax, Sergei Glushonkov, Mikal Mancini and Jim Prosser.
"Comedy Lottery" will play Saturdays at 7:30 pm in FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre, from July 27 through Sept. 21. Full menu and bar are available for all performances. Doors open one hour prior to the show. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased from the box office at 941-366-9000 or at floridastudiotheatre.org.
Florida Studio Theatre is at 241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.