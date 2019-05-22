'Beyond the Sea' featuring local Soprano Heather Vichevich

Join Internationally acclaimed soprano, Heather Vichevich for her signature show, “Beyond the Sea,” at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St, Punta Gorda, on Memorial Day weekend, at 4 p.m. May 26.
Vichevich takes audiences on a musical journey of her life as a performer in NYC and around the world on luxury cruise lines.
This is a true love boat story you wont want to miss.
The show features a fantastic 9-piece band playing Broadway showtunes, classical, opera and pop standards.
Tickets online at www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-the-sea-tickets-57469277155 or at the door.
