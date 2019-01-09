Let the big dogs parade.
Erik Hoffer, one of the area’s most generous and conscientious animal benefactors, says he’s tired of little dogs getting the big spotlight. It’s time, he says, for big dogs to take center stage.
“It just seems like the foo-foo dogs with their ribbons and strollers and cute, nice stuff get the most attention,” said Hoffer, who operates Southwest Florida German Shepherd, a rescue that has placed more 1,000 dogs with families over more than a decade.
Hoffer has taken steps to correct that imbalance, unleashing the first Big Bonz dog rescue event. It is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Tiki Bar on the waterfront of the Four Points Sheraton, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
Leave the stroller and the personalized doggie outfits at home with your teeny dog. The event is for dogs that weigh 40 pounds or more. Bandanas are the only approved dog clothing. If you do bring a stroller, a real baby better be in it.
Three animal shelters — the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte Harbor, EARS Animal Rescue of Englewood and the Gulf Coast Humane Society of Fort Myers will bring their big dogs to the Tiki Bar, where folks will have a chance to greet them and maybe get to know them a little. The hope is there will be chemistry and an adoption will ensue.
At the same time, families can bring their well-behaved, well-socialized bigguns to the fest. The cost is $20 per family. There will be music, and vendors will be on hand.
Hoffer, who himself owns seven German Shepherds and one Golden Retriever, said he wants “people to realize big dogs make great pets.”
He and his wife, Diane, created Southwest German Shepherd Rescue in 2007, protecting it under the umbrella of the Hoffer Family Foundation, which supports several nonprofits in the region. The Hoffers are responsible for the Hoffer Animal Care facility at the Animal Welfare League.
Hoffer says he doesn’t have anything against small dogs, he’s just a big-dog guy who likes to look after Rex and King and Brutus and all the other dogs not named Mitzie or Precious.
“The hope is we get a lot of awareness that big dogs are just as sweet and gentle as little dogs — more so, even,” Hoffer said. “People don’t associate German Shepherds and other large breeds as warm, soft and cuddly animals.
“We want to show that you can bring 300 dogs onto a field and not have a problem. You can’t do that with little dogs.”
Big Spike loves the idea.
For more information, visit www.swflgsdrescue.com or call 941-575-0243.
