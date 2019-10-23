Back for its fourth year, the Big Orange Music Festival will come rocking, southern style, into Laishley Park in Punta Gorda for a day-long music fest on Oct. 26.
The festival will run from noon to 10 p.m., rain or shine, with seven bands, two sound stages, food trucks, vendors and more.
Co-headliners this year will be Blackberry Smoke and the Allman Betts Band. But a nine-year-old local prodigy, guitarist Champ Jaxon, playing with the Low Flying Owls, just might steal the show. Champ will open the festivities at 12:30 p.m. on the main stage.
Blackberry Smoke, touring nationally and internationally for 20 years from Atlanta, Georgia, will bring its powerful rock, American folk and country sound to the stage from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The Allman Betts Band is a family tradition. Devon Allman and Duane Betts are sons of Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts from the famed Allman Brothers Band. The sons will be playing their own sound, as well as hits from their fathers’ band, celebrating its 50th anniversary. They will play from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the main stage.
Another international star, Joanne Shaw Taylor, powerful blues guitarist and singer from the UK, will grab the spotlight from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., celebrating her sixth album. She’s no stranger to crowds. In 2012, she played in London’s Diamond Jubilee Concert in front of Buckingham Palace before 12,000 people.
J Edwards, from an evangelist singing family in Arkansas, is a long-time singer and songwriter in Nashville. He sings country rock and blues, from ballads to rockers. He’ll follow Champ Jaxon, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.
He’ll be followed by JD Simo, a touring guitarist and singer from Chicago — a former member of the rock band Simo — specializing in Chicago style blues hits, playing from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
This year, there will be a second Fan Stage, located behind the sound booth in general admission. Cat Ridgeway and the Tourist will play short sets between the main bands, scheduled for 4 pm., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
