Birds of North America' soars at Urbanite Theatre

As birders, John (Stephen Spencer) and his daughter Caitlyn (Dekyi Ronge) adore spending tender autumn days attempting to catch glimpses of elusive birds. But as seasons, climate and global politics change, the two find their connection as rare as a red-headed woodpecker in “Birds of North America.”
Urbanite Theatre will continue its 2022-23 season with the tender father-daughter drama “Birds of North America” by Anna Ouyang Moench.
Directed by Urbanite Theatre co-artistic director Summer Wallace, “Birds of North America” explores the complexities of familial relationships and how personal politics and global worldviews shape our connections with those we love.
As birders, John and his daughter Caitlyn adore spending tender autumn days attempting to catch glimpses of elusive birds. But as seasons, climate and global politics change, the two find their connection as rare as a red-headed Woodpecker.
In a lyrical and endearing family portrait, “Birds of North America” unfolds in detailed layers like the scattered leaves of each passing year.
“‘Birds of North America’ is a timely, charming play about the complexities of a relationship between a father and daughter,” says Wallace. “You see the two navigating their relationship while bird watching and how they attempt to use this passion for birding as a way to connect and communicate with each other.”
Summer continues, “Today, we’re at a place of division where we’ve stopped listening to one another. This play explores the longing of wanting to be seen and understood despite your differences.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.