Birds of North America' soars at Urbanite Theatre

As birders, John (Stephen Spencer) and his daughter Caitlyn (Dekyi Ronge) adore spending tender autumn days attempting to catch glimpses of elusive birds. But as seasons, climate and global politics change, the two find their connection as rare as a red-headed woodpecker in “Birds of North America.”

 Photo by Sorcha Augustine

Urbanite Theatre will continue its 2022-23 season with the tender father-daughter drama “Birds of North America” by Anna Ouyang Moench.

Directed by Urbanite Theatre co-artistic director Summer Wallace, “Birds of North America” explores the complexities of familial relationships and how personal politics and global worldviews shape our connections with those we love.


