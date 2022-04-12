'Blackbird' - Two-person drama sure to spark emotion and discussion

Venice Theatre's 2021-2022 Stage 2 Series continues with "Blackbird" by Scottish playwright David Harrower. The contemporary piece opens April 15 and runs in the Pinkerton Theatre through May 1.
Audiences should note that Blackbird includes adult language and themes.
An intense work, it was commissioned by the Edinburgh International Festival, where it received its world premiere. The story features Ray, who after years in prison and subsequent hardships, has a new identity and has made a new life for himself, thinking that he cannot be found. Una, more than 20 years his junior, has arrived unannounced at his office to seek answers about their joint past. Guilt, rage and raw emotions run high as they recollect the forbidden relationship they had when she was under the age of consent. The play never shies away from the brutal truth as Una looks for answers, not vengeance.
Frequent Venice Theatre director Ron Ziegler says, "Ray and Una have each had one significant human connection — the one with each other — in their lives. As upsetting as the connection was, there is a bond that, ultimately, can’t be dismissed. Blackbird explores the limits of guilt, retribution, penance, absolutio — and forgiveness. It’s a disturbing story that explores human frailty and its consequences."
Ziegler goes on to say that the challenging script is in good hands with his actors Ric Goodwin and Stacy Gilson. Goodwin holds an MA in Theatre from Akron University and an MFA in Acting from Wayne State University. He is professor of theater emeritus from Ashland University following a 30-year teaching career. He's been seen at Venice Theatre in "The Sunshine Boys" and "You Can't Take it With You" and also teaches classes for VT's Education and Community Engagement Department.
Gilson has been involved at Venice Theatre since 2007 and was last on stage earlier this season in "Almost, Maine." This is her second time being directed by Ziegler, who also worked with her in "Cat on A Hot Tin Roof."
