Charlotte Players offers their best wishes to the Southwest Florida community as they recover from Hurricane Ian. Despite serious damage to homes of the cast, crew, volunteers and staff, the show will go on.

Come to the Charlotte Players’ Langdon Playhouse for a night of seances, eccentric mediums and a ghostly visitor as they present Noël Coward’s “Blithe Spirit.” The show won numerous awards during its 657 performances on Broadway.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments