Bizarre happenings occur after socialite and novelist Charles Condomine invites an eccentric medium and clairvoyant, Madame Arcati, to his house to conduct a seance. Left to right are Steve Pignataro, Jennifer Miles, Jenni Elliott (back) William Olson and Joyce Cleary.
Madame Arcati (Jenni Elliott) with spirit Elvira (Kyle Marie-Lines). Elvira makes continual attempts to disrupt Charles's marriage to his second wife, Ruth, who cannot see or hear the ghost. The hauntingly funny show is one you won't want to miss.
Jenni Elliott as medium Madame Arcati in “Blithe Spirit.”
PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Jenni Elliott as medium Madame Arcati in “Blithe Spirit.”
Bizarre happenings occur after socialite and novelist Charles Condomine invites an eccentric medium and clairvoyant, Madame Arcati, to his house to conduct a seance. Left to right are Steve Pignataro, Jennifer Miles, Jenni Elliott (back) William Olson and Joyce Cleary.
PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The spirit of Charles's deceased wife Elvira is portrayed by Kyle Marie-Lines.
PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Madame Arcati faints after her seance has unexpected results. Left to right are Jennier Miles, Joyce Cleary, Steve Pignataro, on couch Jenni Elliott and William Olson (kneeling).
PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Madame Arcati (Jenni Elliott) with spirit Elvira (Kyle Marie-Lines). Elvira makes continual attempts to disrupt Charles's marriage to his second wife, Ruth, who cannot see or hear the ghost. The hauntingly funny show is one you won't want to miss.
Charlotte Players offers their best wishes to the Southwest Florida community as they recover from Hurricane Ian. Despite serious damage to homes of the cast, crew, volunteers and staff, the show will go on.
Come to the Charlotte Players’ Langdon Playhouse for a night of seances, eccentric mediums and a ghostly visitor as they present Noël Coward’s “Blithe Spirit.” The show won numerous awards during its 657 performances on Broadway.
Directed by Sandy Wood, “Blithe Spirit” involves an attempt by a writer named Charles to get information for his next book by employing the eccentric medium Madame Arcati. The attempt does not go well and Charles ends up being haunted by the ghost of his annoying first wife Elvira at every turn. She is determined to mess up the marriage of Charles and his current wife Ruth, but Ruth cannot see or hear Elvira.
The Langdon Playhouse has been upgraded with new lighting and sound equipment to enhance the experience for their patrons.
Celebrating 62 years of community theater, Charlotte Players is a nonprofit organization dedicated to continuing a rich tradition of providing and promoting professional theater arts through the avenues of educational programs and entertainment productions that enrich Charlotte County and Southwest Florida.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.