The Blue Lotus monks and volunteers are preparing to cook and serve Sri Lankan specialties from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 26 at the Jewish Congregation of Venice, 600 North Auburn Road.
The menu includes vegetable rice, white rice, lentil curry, batu moju, tempered potatoes, cabbage mallum, beetroots curry, spicy coconut sambol, salad and papadam. Dessert includes watalappam and fruit.
Nanda Rathnayaka and Asara Suraweera will work the foods based on their own knowledge. They will be joined by Bhante Bhaddiya, from Blue Lotus International in Illinois. He was the chef of last year’s Taste of Sri Lanka event in Venice.
Sri Lanka foods use many spices, including cardamon, cinnamon, cloves, coriander, cumin, mustard seeds, pandan leaves, and coconut milk to add a sweet, sour, or heat to each dish.
Music and information about the culture of Sri Lanka and the opportunity to meet the monastics are a part of the event.
Tickets are $50 per person and must be purchased before March 23 for the event. There will be no ticket sales at the door and no carry-out service.
Proceeds benefit the Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center-Florida’s building fund to replace the Venice meditation center, destroyed July 7, 2021 by Tropical Storm Elsa.
For reservations, call 941-323-8033 or visit blbmc.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.