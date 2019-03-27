BBQ & Bluegrass return to the Venice Airport Festival grounds for 10th year, March 29 and 30.
This year, the Suncoast BBQ & Bluegrass Bash is the home of the 2019 Florida BBQ Championships and yet again, a qualifier for the Jack Daniels World BBQ Championship, The American Royale World Series of Barbecue and Sonny’s Smokin’ Showdown.
“We’re honored to be not only the largest event of this kind in Southwest Florida, a partner with Cookin’ with Smithfield and one of only a few events in the country where both our BBQ and Chili contest winners get automatic entry to the World Food Championship,” said Don Fisher, founder and organizer of the event.
While the event has reached these lofty goals, Fisher’s bigger goal is to raise money to serve people with special needs. Fisher has been doing that for even more years than the Bash has been around. That he attracted a team of like-minded people from the beginning made it work.
Fisher’s team anticipates another set of record-breaking numbers March 29 and 30. With March tourists and the returnees from past Bashes, breaking yet another record should be possible.
The BBQ contestants begin arriving on Thursday with their custom-designed rigs. Most contain sleeping accommodations because, these champion and wanna-be champion cooks keep a close eye on their entries from the initial selection of the best cuts of meat to the trimming and seasoning and slow cooking right up until the perfectly-cooked meats are carefully placed in prepared containers for the judges to see and, more importantly, to taste.
Attendees will get to sample genuine competition BBQ and Chili. The Chili cook-off is an additional event that makes the “Bash” an ever tastier destination.
Competitors will be vying for a $20,000 purse, state championship honors and those coveted entry qualification tickets to the Jack Daniels and similar world events.
Backing up all that food is award-winning Bluegrass entertainment.
“Bluegrass and BBQ are a natural fit,” Fisher said, “and at the end of the day, you’ll see all the bands come to the stage for ‘An Appalachian Jam.’ The whole event is like one huge family reunion.”
Booked for “An Afternoon of Bluegrass” are top bluegrass artists: Grammyn-nomiated and IBMA-award winners The Lonesome River Band, the Grascals and Flatt Lonesome.
Admission to the concert session, like admission to the bash, is free.
All that mentioned above is the main event on March 30.
Fisher’s vision was to be the “marquee destination for competition barbecuing and bluegrass entertainment.”
The event now includes several other events and a fishfry on Friday.
Added events include: a Sporting Clays Tournament, an Old Town Saloon, a Cornhole Tournament, a Vintage Car & Truck Show, Public Safety Exhibits and a Kid’s Corral.
Those are the bonus events. The main event offerings include festive foods, international exhibits and plenty of event-related merchandise. Many of the champion cooks will have rubs and sauces for sale. That does not mean you will able to duplicate all they do at home however, unless you also have a similar rig with smoker and more.
Do not forget the Chili cook-off too, Even the booths of the chili entrants will be something special to see.
“We’re amazed at the success the event has had over the first nine years and we plan to make the event even bigger and better for 2019” Fisher said last year at a post-event meeting of his committee..
Fisher’s goal of making this event the best has spread to all the entrants. Not only do the judges get food that looks and is good enough to eat, but so do all the people who attend the annual event.
“Our mission is to ensure that Sarasota County-based non-profit organizations can continue to serve special needs folks,” Fisher said.
As a board member of Suncoast Foundation for Handicapped Children, Inc., Fisher has long put his money and his time to help those i need.
The Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash is a nonprofit event benefiting the Suncoast Foundation and twelve other participating nonprofit organizations.
For additional information or to register for any of the special events such as the cornhole tournament or sporting clays competition, visit www.suncoastbbqbash.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.