Bluegrass show features Swinging Bridge

Swinging Bridge and two other talented Bluegrass bands take the stage at the annual Heartland New Year’s Bluegrass Show scheduled for Dec. 29.
The weekend event features free camping at Craig’s RV Resort — a superior rated RV camping facility located 7 miles north of Arcadia on U.S. Highway 17. Count on lots of Bluegrass jamming and Saturday morning workshops to round out the festivities.
In addition to Swinging Bridge, the Bluegrass Show will feature The Sawgrass Drifters and Skeeter Kreek. The music concert starts at 1 p.m. on Dec. 29.
Admission to the Heartland New Year’s Bluegrass Show is $7 per person. Members of the Heartland Bluegrass Music Association get in free. The membership fee to join the Heartland Bluegrass Association is $25 per family per year. The weekend also includes the annual Heartland rummage sale.
RV camping including electric hook-up is free on Friday and Saturday night. RV sites with hook-ups are available on a first-come, first-served basis. On-site facilities include food concessions, hot showers, and a shaded music pavilion. Plenty of no-hook up camping is available and tent campers are welcome. Camping is close to the concert area. Bring chairs for seating.
For more information, call 941-467-2051, www.heartlandbluegrass.org or email heartland bluegrass@gmail.com.
