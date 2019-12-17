'Bob Hope Christmas Gala' coming to Gulf Theater

Provided by Military Heritage Museum
Bill Johnson didn’t begin his acting career by choosing to impersonate Bob Hope, the comedian whose USO shows entertained American troops for 50 years.
“I come from a musical theater background,” Johnson said. “And every time we did a screwball comedy or something like that, people would come up to me afterward and tell me I reminded them of Bob Hope.”
Turned out, those folks had a pretty sharp eye. After Johnson finally got a chance to fashion one of his characters after Hope during a dinner-theater performance, a fellow came up to him and offered Johnson a gig at his World War II reunion if Johnson would appear as Hope.
That was back around the time Hope died, in 2003.
“It kind of just went from there,” Johnson said.
The Las Vegas entertainer will team with celebrity impersonator Holly Faris and singer Michelle Della Fave to bring “Bob Hope’s Christmas Gala” to the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda Dec. 20-21.
“Not only will the show generate nonstop laughter and applause, it will touch hearts by creating the kind of nostalgia that comes with the memories of Hope and what he did for our fighting men and women,” said Isaac James, Gulf Theater manager.
Johnson said it took him about five years to perfect his impersonation of Hope.
“Hope is hard to impersonate,” Johnson said. “The biggest challenge is, you got to have the voice. But he also had a way of walking onto the stage and a very distinct delivery in his comedy routine.”
During a career in entertainment that spanned almost 80 years, Hope entertained active duty American military personnel from 1941 to 1991, making 57 tours for the USO. Hope also appeared in more than 70 short and feature films, starring in 54, including a series of seven “Road” musical comedies with Bing Crosby.
“He was always a hero of mine,” Johnson said of Hope. “I always enjoyed his comedy, and what he meant to all the veterans who served gave me a lot more reverence for the man.
“My dad served in World War II. He would never talk about his experiences, but he loved Bob Hope, loved watching his TV specials. In a way, this is a way for me to connect with my dad.”
Farias and Della Fave will be joining Johnson on the stage of the sparkling, 247-seat theater. Farias will play Marilyn Monroe, Phyllis Diller and Lucille Ball.
“People can expect to see a refreshing breath of nostalgia,” said Farias, who wrote and produces the show. “
“Holly can portray everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Phyllis Diller,” Johnson said. “That’s a wide range, but she has the comedy chops to do it.”
Della Fave was a member of the Golddigger troupe that entertained folks as part of the “Dean Martin Show,” which ended its television run in 1974 after nine seasons. Johnson said Della Fave actually performed in a couple of Hope’s USO shows.
“It’s going to be a wonderful show,” James said. “Bob Hope is synonymous with supporting the young men and women who make up our military. And with Christmas added in, well, it’s worth coming to see.”
Tickets are $60 per person or $50 each for two or more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.