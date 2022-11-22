He’s been to Gulf Theater three times before, but this year actor Bill Johnson might feel more in character bringing his “Bob Hope’s Christmas Crooners Show” to Punta Gorda.
After a pummeling by Hurricane Ian and a sideswipe by Nicole, the area is doing a pretty fair impersonation of a war zone, while Johnson brings a lookalike, soundalike show echoing the iconic comedian’s USO tours to war-torn battlefronts.
For more than 40 years Hope, an all-American but British-born actor/comedian, missed spending Christmas at home.
Instead, he made it his mission to brighten the lives of U.S. troops overseas. He became best known for the "Bob Hope Christmas Shows" that brought celebrities like Jayne Mansfield, Raquel Welch, Ann-Margret and Sammy Davis Jr. to entertain cheering crowds of soldiers.
Meanwhile, Johnson carved his niche as a character actor for over 25 years on stage, screen and television.
He’s been a “CSI” murder victim and held roles in films like “Ocean's Eleven” and “Three Days to Vegas” starring Peter Falk.
But he’s best known these days for his dead-on impersonation of the comedian nicknamed “Old Ski Nose.”
“He was always a hero of mine,” said Johnson. “When I was in musical theater, people kept telling me I reminded them of him.
“I do this act out of admiration and respect. There will only ever be one Hope. My vision is to keep the memory alive.”
Some in the Gulf Theater audience might’ve been lucky enough to have seen the real Bob Hope, live, in Vietnam.
“The fellas in the audience might not remember the jokes he told, but they do remember the way he made them feel,” said Johnson. “For them, Hope represented a good memory from a very bad time.”
One of Dean Martin’s Golddiggers, Michelle DellaFave, made the show even more true to life the time she toured with Johnson in Langhorne, Penn. One veteran in the audience, who‘d seen her with Hope in Vietnam, was so overwhelmed with memories that he said it was the first time since his return from Vietnam that he’d felt welcomed home and proud of his service.
“I really love when that kind of catharsis happens,” said Johnson.
The first time he portrayed Hope, 20 years ago in Las Vegas, a lady in the audience asked him to bring Hope to a World War II reunion, and he soon became a fixture on the tribute circuit.
“Hope and I have similar eyes. And I use a little makeup to emphasize the nose,” Johnson admitted. “At first I had a fake tip made for my nose, until I found people staring at it instead of listening to the act.”
Johnson’s nose today is just as real as Hope’s, and so is his act, emceeing and performing holiday favorites with a star-studded ensemble that includes Jonathan Elgart and impersonators Sharon Owens as Barbra Streisand and Jeff Bradford as Elvis.
And, Johnson added, “We’ll finish the show, like Hope did in the Vietnam era, with ‘Thanks for the Memories’ and then, with the full cast on stage, a singing of ‘Silent Night.’”
Gulf Theater manager Isaac James said, “Bill has become a staple during the holidays at the Gulf Theater. Every time he‘s been at the theater, each show has sold out, which is why we added a matinee this year due to high ticket demand.”
