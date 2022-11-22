Bill Johnson brings ‘Bob Hope’s Christmas Crooners Show’ back to Punta Gorda

Bill Johnson will bring his idol Bob Hope and a star-studded cast to Gulf Theater’s “Bob Hope’s Christmas Crooners Show.”

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BILL JOHNSON

He’s been to Gulf Theater three times before, but this year actor Bill Johnson might feel more in character bringing his “Bob Hope’s Christmas Crooners Show” to Punta Gorda.

After a pummeling by Hurricane Ian and a sideswipe by Nicole, the area is doing a pretty fair impersonation of a war zone, while Johnson brings a lookalike, soundalike show echoing the iconic comedian’s USO tours to war-torn battlefronts.


