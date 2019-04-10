Florida SouthWestern State College presents its spring Research Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 10, at the FSW Thomas Edison Campus Rush Auditorium, Building J, Room 103, Fort Myers.
The Research Expo will showcase the research several FSW students, faculty and staff have focused on throughout the semester. The expo is free and open to the public.
Highlighting the expo, Jade Dellinger, director, Bob Rauschenberg Gallery, will present a lecture on “Bob Rauschenberg, E.A.T. & The Moon Museum: Apollo’s XII’s Secret Art Mission.” Dellinger has served more than five years as director of Exhibitions and Collections at FSW but is known best locally for his exhibition program and related events at FSW’s Bob Rauschenberg Gallery. With a master’s in arts administration from New York University, Dellinger has collaborated on curatorial projects with major museums in the U.S., Europe, Mexico and South America for more than two decades prior to his arrival in Southwest Florida. Over the last five years, he has presented his research on “Bob Rauschenberg & The Moon Museum: Apollo XII’s Secret Art Mission” at the invitation of the U.S. Department of State at museums, galleries and universities in Tbilisi, Georgia; Caracas, Venezuela; Kyiv, Ukraine; Ljubljana, Slovenia and elsewhere.
Additionally, Dr. Henry Hermann, professor, biology, will present a lecture on “Defensive Mechanisms in Social Insects” and a poster session, featuring research by FSW students, faculty and staff can also be viewed.
For a full event schedule and research topic listing, visit www.fsw.edu/facultystaff/ospr/lecture. For more information on the FSW Research Lecture Series, contact Dr. Joseph van Gaalen, assistant vice president, Institutional Research, Assessment, and Effectiveness, at 239-433-6965 or Joseph.VanGaalen@fsw.edu.
