Country Singer Brett Young Set for Hard Rock Event Center

With an undeniable string of hits to start his career, Brett Young has already cemented his status as country’s master over matters of the heart.

 Photo provided by Hard Rock Event Center

Country singer Brett Young will perform in Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on Dec. 1.

With an undeniable string of hits to start his career, Young has already cemented his status as country’s master over matters of the heart. But after two albums defined by a transcendent romantic spark, the multi-Platinum star now broadens his emotional scope.

