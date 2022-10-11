Country singer Brett Young will perform in Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on Dec. 1.
With an undeniable string of hits to start his career, Young has already cemented his status as country’s master over matters of the heart. But after two albums defined by a transcendent romantic spark, the multi-Platinum star now broadens his emotional scope.
Released on June 4 and featuring eight bigger-picture anthems, Young’s third album finds this modern-country crooner singing a new tune.
“This is the most glaringly different stage of life that I’ve experienced,” Young says of "Weekends Look a Little Different These Days." “And I think this collection is a really clear picture of where I’m at — not only in life, but as a songwriter as well.”
A California native with an instinctual Southern charm, Young broke out in 2016 with the tender longing of “Sleep Without You” and then never hit the snooze button. Going on to perfect a new-country mix of sunshine soul and effortless back-porch pop, the result was seven straight No. 1 hits boasting 13 platinum certifications and a rocket ride into the genre’s top tier.
Two studio albums found their mark — his self-titled platinum debut and gold follow-up, "Ticket to L.A" — and as Young continued to pull hits from his own beating heart, he sealed the deal with fans and critics alike. He’s now an ACM-Award winner and ASCAP’s 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year. With more than 5.5 billion global streams, international tours, a headlining arena run, a successful clothing line and his own festival, the steady-handed talent has endeared himself to fans around the world.
