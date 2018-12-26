Join these talented vocalists as they “Bring on the New Year!” at the Langdon Playhouse New Year’s Eve. From left, Kelly O’Donnell, Daulton Lunsford, Debbie Myers-Brandal, Randy Mennella and Rachael Dalangauskas. Ken Crisp is directed the Charlotte Players production and will accompany the singers during shows at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include a special champagne toast. All seats are reserved, and tickets may be ordered online at www.charlotteplayers.org or by calling the Players office at 941-255-1022.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.