Bringing new meaning to wrongdoing

It’s 1954, Newark, New Jersey. Two bitten-hard detectives, Al Romas and Al Ducharme, are partners in crime, so to speak. They seek truth and justice. They’ll find them just as soon as they locate the keys to their car, a 1954 Nash.
In the latest episode in the series of comedic shorts about two moronic detectives in 1954 Newark, they’re called on the carpet by their boss. He suffers a heart attack and dies after delivering a litany of complaints against their competency. “You two dicks, you’re …” He dies before he can say they’re fired. They think he might have been on the verge of promoting them.
Holy unfished sentence!
The web series, called “The Two Dicks,” is starting its second season on Facebook and YouTube. It has more than 100,000 views and has drawn interest from various streaming services. The two standup comics who created it are hoping it gains reach.
They will be performing a live version of “The Two Dicks” at Visani’s in Port Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. April 23. Tickets are $10. The recently performed it in Tampa and will follow their Visani show with a performance in Boston.
Romas, a Long Island native who moved to Tampa about 20 years ago, is a veteran headliner at Visani’s. Ducharme, of Los Angeles, will be making his first appearance at the iconic dinner/comedy club. Ducharme is the voice of Anthony on the Netflix series, “F Is for Family.”
The idea for “The Two Dicks” began when the two comedians, who had known each other while working in New York, wound up performing on the same cruise ship a year ago.
“Al and I have known each other for years,” Ducharme said by phone. He was sailing the Gulf of Mexico as part of a cruise ship’s entertainment. “Every time we saw each other, we would just pick up where we’d left off.”
The chemistry was just right. When Ducharme approached Romas with the idea, “he was on board right out of the gate. He was tremendous at doing it.”
“He had an idea about two detectives interrogating someone,” recalled Romas, who stopped by the Charlotte Sun for an interview. “I said, ‘Let’s do good cop, bad cop.’ We filmed one, put it on Facebook, and it was popular. We just decided, as we were doing them, to drop the good cop, bad cop and just be dumb — just two dumb guys.”
They did 10 — a season’s worth — and now have completed two more that recently went up on YouTube (search “The Two Dicks”).
They use an outline for the bits, but nothing is scripted; the comedy is improvisational.
“It’s all organic. It’s improv,” Romas said. “When something works, we’ll say, ‘Say that again,’ and that’s how we write the script. Al does all the editing, and he sends it to me.”
It takes them a couple hours of shooting to produce a four- or five-minute finished product.
“It’s just one of those things,” Romas said. “It went from a complete random idea to now the thing that we have.”
The next step is the live show at Visani’s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.