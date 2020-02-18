STAFF REPORT
Award-winning Broadway and cabaret star, Jeff Harnar is coming to St. Boniface for a show on Feb. 21. He will sing from the 1959 Broadway Songbook.
The 1959 Broadway Songbook is a musical collage of the 21 musicals that were playing in New York in 1959. The shows include: “Gypsy,” “The Sound of Music,” “Fiorello,” “West Side Story,” “My Fair Lady,” “The Music Man,” “Flower Drum Song,” “Bells are Ringing” and “Once Upon a Mattress.”
Some have referred to these shows as the twilight of The Golden Age of Broadway. Songwriters represented include Jule Styne, Stephen Sondheim, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Harold Arlen & Yip Harburgh, Leonard Bernstein, Comeden & Green and Lerner & Loewe.
“On The Street Where You Live,” “Tonight,” “Till There Was You,” “Together Wherever We Go,” “I’m Getting Married in the Morning,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” and many more are included in this evening of remarkable Broadway music.
“Jeff Harnar Sings the 1959 Songbook” is presented by the Friends of Music at St. Boniface with underwriting from Jeff Hamblin and is part of its stellar Music Series for 2019-2020.
Harnar is an award-winning cabaret, concert and recording artist. His Carnegie Hall appearances include both the Cole Porter and Noel Coward Centennial Galas.
His PBS televised concerts include “The 1959 Broadway Songbook” with Alex Rybeck, and both “American Songbook: Stephen Sondheim” and “Remember: Songs of the Holidays” with KT Sullivan.
Harnar tours with Shauna Hicks in “I Got Rhythm: Mickey and Judy’s Hollywood,” their symphony “pops” concert, seen with seven orchestras nationally, including a special concert at Manhattan’s The Town Hall.
His London engagements include The Jermyn Street Theater, The Cazy Coqs and The Pheasantry and three seasons as host of “The American Songbook in London.” Harnar has won multiple MAC, Bistro and BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award and has released four solo CDs.
The concert is preceded by a cocktail hour with complimentary hors d’oeuvres.
