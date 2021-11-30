Broadway Boys perform the biggest hits from Broadway

The Broadway Boys rearrange musical theater tunes with pop sounds to create a new Broadway. By adding elements of pop/funk/gospel/jazz to traditional showtunes, The Broadway Boys have redefined the musical theater genre.
The Broadway Boys are a collection of the best male voices currently working on the New York stage. Representing shows such as "Hamilton," "Wicked," "Jersey Boys," "Mama Mia," "The Book of Momon," "Hadestown," "The Lion King," "Hairspray," "Mary Poppins" and many more, The Broadway Boys rearrange musical theater tunes with pop sounds to create a new Broadway. By adding elements of pop/funk/gospel/jazz to traditional showtunes, The Broadway Boys have redefined the musical theater genre.
The Broadway Boys have toured the country to numerous venues, while also have been given the chance to perform on "America's Got Talent" and the "Today" show. Their first album, "Lullaby of Broadway" debuted at No. 6 on the iTunes charts and their second album, “Hark!” includes some incredible holiday classics.
They have toured across the U.S. and Europe and have performed with and opened for many incredible artists like Sting and Elvis Costello. Since the start of 2020, The Broadway Boys have transitioned to virtual content, going viral and creating videos with some of Broadway’s biggest names.
The group first got their start in the industry in 2010 and has been working their way up ever since. As new talent comes on to the Broadway scene, they are often recruited to join The Broadway Boys group. While the members of the group may fluctuate around the current shows on Broadway, every performance and recording by them is full of musical theater talent.
The Broadway Boys take the stage at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda.
For tickets and more information, go to sunevents.com or call the Sun Events box office at 941-207-1038.
