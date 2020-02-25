Broadway legend Lisa Vroman joins Southwest Florida Symphony

The Southwest Florida Symphony, Lee County’s only professional orchestra, and the fourth oldest in the State of Florida, continues its 59th Season with “Cabaret with Kabaretti.”
This program features the multi-talented Broadway legend, soprano Lisa Vroman.
Vroman is known for playing the role of Christine Daae in “The Phantom of the Opera” in both New York and California, as well as for singing the role of Johanna in the Emmy-award winning “Sweeney Todd in Concert” on PBS.
Vroman and Maestro Nir Kabaretti will combine their talents with those of the Southwest Florida Symphony’s musicians to dazzle audiences with the timeless cabaret classics of George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Weber, Gilbert and Sullivan and more.
Seating is arranged on risers to provide the audience with an optimal view of the performers, and the nature of the small stage venue makes for an intimate performance.
