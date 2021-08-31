Broadway Palm is proud to announce its 29th season. The main stage opens on Sept. 9 and runs through Aug. 13.
Main stage productions
"A NIGHT ON BROADWAY" (Sept. 9-Oct. 2)
This all-new musical revue features the best of Broadway combining favorites from the past along with the most recent musical hit sensations. The bright lights of Broadway will shine on our stage with showstopping numbers and some of the greatest Broadway songs of all time.
"THE SOUND OF MUSIC" (Oct. 7-Nov. 20)
This Rodgers and Hammerstein musical has touched the hearts of audiences around the world for decades. Follow Maria, the high-spirited, aspiring nun, as she is sent from her convent to be the governess to seven unruly children of a strict father, Captain von Trapp.
"HOLLY JOLLY CHRISTMAS" (Nov. 25-Dec. 2)
This holiday song and dance extravaganza is perfect entertainment for all ages! Holly Jolly Christmas embraces the season with Broadway-style dancing, stunning costumes and the traditional holiday favorites you know and love.
"SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN" (Dec. 31-Feb. 12)
Set in Hollywood in the late 1920’s, the story focuses on Don Lockwood, his sidekick Cosmo Brown, aspiring actress Kathy Selden, and Lockwood's leading lady Lina Lamont, who’s less-than-pleasant vocal tones make her an improbable contender for stardom in the new talking pictures.
"JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE" (Feb. 18-April 2)
Where people go to get away from it all … and stay to find something they never expected. This funny, yet heartwarming, musical tells of the story of a part-time bartender/singer who falls for a career-minded tourist and features the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics.
"IN THE HEIGHTS" (April 8-May 14)
The Tony-award winning story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. When a winning lottery ticket, a power outage, and romantic tension all hit the neighborhood, the long-time friends and neighbors make discoveries about each other, themselves and the place they all call home.
"ROCK OF AGES" (May 20-June 25)
The five-time Tony Award-nominated smash musical tells the rags-to-riches story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. When the ultimate rock bar is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe rockers and their friends to save the day.
"THE WIZARD OF OZ" (July 1-Aug. 13)
This family musical follows Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and Toto, too. Fly over the rainbow with Dorothy as she rides a twister into The Merry Old Land of Oz and learns that no matter how far our journeys take us, there’s no place like home.
Off Broadway Palm Theatre
The Off Broadway Palm Theatre is Broadway Palm’s second performance venue. The Off Broadway Palm’s season begins Sept. 23 and runs through April 30.
"SOCIAL SECURITY" (Sept. 23-Nov. 6)
The hilarious comedy about a happily married couple who live in the art world of New York. Their domestic tranquility is shattered upon the arrival of the wife's goody-goody sister, her uptight brother-in-law, and her aging mother. The comedic sparks really begin to fly when the mother hits it off with an elderly minimalist artist who is the art dealers' best client.
"NO CLAUS FOR ALARM" (Nov. 11-Dec. 25)
Fitz-Lloyd Crowley and Abraham Bacrumby of the law office Abe Bacrumby and Fitz are in a bit of a pickle when Abe unknowingly brings the head of the Russian Mafia on as a client. It’s Christmas and they must try to keep two girlfriends, a bossy barrister and a clueless receptionist from finding out about each other or there will be more than chestnuts roasting on an open fire.
"OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS" (Jan. 13-March 5)
The Joe DiPietro comedy about a single, Italian American guy from New Jersey, who has dinner with both sets of his grandparents every Sunday. When he gets offered his dream job out of state, the news doesn’t sit well with his family, so they do their best to keep him in town, including bringing the lovely — and single — Caitlin O’Hare to dinner as bait.
"GREATER TUNA" (March 10-April 30)
This hilarious comic satire launches into side-splitting amusement when the residents of the fictional south Texas town of Tuna come hysterically to life. Just two actors portray 20 men and women (and a dog) in a tour de farce of quick-change artistry and the audience is taken through all the quirks, foibles, and downright insanities of the citizens of Tuna.
Children’s Theatre
Broadway Palm Children’s Theatre shows are fun for everyone and our chef creates a special menu with kids in mind. Performances are matinees with lunch beginning at noon and show beginning at 1 p.m. and during the school year there are early matinees with lunch beginning at 10:30 a.m. and show beginning at 11:30 a.m.
"THE NUTCRACKER" (Dec. 3-Dec. 24)
Treat the entire family to this fun-filled musical version of the timeless holiday classic about a young girl who is given a beautiful nutcracker. She dreams that the nutcracker comes to life, whisks her to a magical land, and battles against the mouse king and his army. The nutcracker defeats the mouse king and is transformed into a prince.
"NO DOGS ALLOWED" (April 15-May 13)
From the best-selling children’s book of the same name, "No Dogs Allowed" is the story of Iris, a bright 8-year-old and her dog El Exigente. The family decides to take a trip to the park and Iris is determined to bring her beloved El Exigente, even though at the park there are "no dogs allowed."
"THE EMPEROR’S NEW CLOTHES" (May 27-June 24)
This hilarious musical adaptation of the classic tale is about an Emperor who cares more about his clothes than anything else. That all changes when Mr. Stitch and Mr. Sew wreak havoc at the palace when they present the Emperor with a special gift; an exquisite “magic” suit that is invisible to all but the wisest of men.
Concert Series
Broadway Palm’s Annual Concert Series will feature five concerts. All evening concerts begin with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and concert at 7:30 p.m. All Sunday twilight concerts begin with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m. The matinee concerts begin with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and concert at 1 p.m.
"DECEMBER ’63: A TRIBUTE TO THE JERSEY BOYS" (Jan. 30-31)
The music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons comes to life in this one-of-a-kind concert experience. Hear all your favorite classics along with the most popular singles from the Broadway-blockbuster "The Jersey Boys."
DWIGHT ICENHOWER’S "TRIBUTE TO THE KING" (Feb. 7)
Back by popular demand is one of the best Elvis tributes in the country! Award-winning impersonator Dwight Icenhower has the look, the voice, and the hip-swiveling dance moves of the King himself.
"ABBA FAB: THE PREMIER ABBA EXPERIENCE" (Feb. 27-28)
Mamma Mia! You can dance, you can jive, you can have the time of your life. This multimedia concert is a tribute to some of the greatest music produced in the '70s and '80s.
"PIANO MAN: THE MUSIC OF BILLY JOEL AND ELTON JOHN" (March 13-14)
Billy Joel and Elton John come to life in this multimedia tribute starring the voice and piano of British entertainer Terry Davies.
THE RAVE-ONS: "A TRIBUTE TO BUDDY HOLLY" (March 19-21)
Todd Meredith and The Rave-Ons will take you on a musical journey starting with Buddy's early recordings at Decca Records in Nashville, through his breakout hits and ending with the story of his ill-fated final tour.
For more information visit BroadwayPalm.com, call 239-278-4422 or stop by the box office at 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers.
