Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre owner, Will Prather, said, “30 years ago, my family and I dreamed of opening our largest dinner theater ever and set our sights on Southwest Florida. The community immediately embraced Broadway Palm and our commitment to terrific entertainment, quality food and friendly service. I am thrilled to present this exceptional season and look forward to celebrating all that Broadway Palm has accomplished over the past three decades.”
MAIN STAGE
"Broadway Palm Thru The Decades" Aug. 26-Oct. 1
This all-new jukebox style musical features a talented cast of performers that will sing and dance their way through some of the greatest Broadway Palm songs of all time.
"A Chorus Line" Oct. 7-Nov. 12
Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another and is a brilliant fusion of song, dance and authentic drama.
"White Christmas" Nov. 18-Dec. 30
This heart-warming Irving Berlin classic takes you back to 1954 where two ex-GI’s turned showbiz partners follow a couple of singing sisters to a Vermont inn. When they discover their former commanding officer, who owns the inn, is in jeopardy of losing the property, the foursome decides to put on a show.
"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" Jan. 6-Feb. 11
One of the most spectacular and entertaining musicals tells age-old Biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors through a kaleidoscope of song and dance! When Jacob gives Joseph a magnificent coat of many colors, his eleven brothers become jealous and sell him into slavery. Because of Joseph’s gift for interpreting dreams, he rises to become the Pharaoh’s advisor.
"Jersey Boys" Feb. 17-April 9
Go behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with Jersey Boys! Discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom.
"Sister Act" April 14-May 20
Follow Deloris, a disco diva, as she witnesses a crime and the cops hide her in the last place anyone would think to look … a convent. Masquerading as a nun, and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own. She makes new friends and breathes new life into the church, but in the process, blows her cover.
"Footloose" May 26-July 1
A lively city boy moves from Chicago to a small farming town where rock ‘n’ roll and dancing have been banned. After the culture shock sets in, he tries to shake things up and overturn the extreme ban. In the process he catches the attention of the lovely preacher’s daughter.
Disney's "The Little Mermaid" July 7-Aug. 12
This Disney classic comes to life on the Broadway Palm stage! Take a dive into a magical kingdom where the beautiful mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. When Ariel falls in love with the human Prince Eric, she makes a bargain with the evil sea witch, but the bargain isn’t what it seems.
Off Broadway Palm Theatre
"Not Now, Darling" Sept. 22-Nov. 5
This madcap farce features mistresses, minks, mobsters, mistaken identities, misguided shoppers, suspicious wives, and scantily clad women hiding in cupboards. A London fur salon owner sells his new mistress' husband a fur coat for an extremely low price in order to win her affection, but things go array when the husband decides to give the coat to his own mistress.
"Ha! Ha! Ho! The Holiday Show Nov. 10-Dec. 25
Celebrate the season with this ha, ha, ho holiday revue! Enjoy lots of laughs and traditional holiday favorites you know and love. Join Santa, his elves, a few reindeer and maybe even an Elvis or two! There is something for everyone in this holiday revue that will warm your heart and is guaranteed to get you in holiday spirit.
"Just Desserts: A Musical Bake-Off Jan. 12-Feb. 18
It’s sweet. It’s savory. It’s five strangers putting their hearts, reputations, and baking skills on the line to become the crème de la crème of bakers at a county fair. There’s a little mystery, a little romance, some potential cheating and some back-stabbing.
"Doublewide Texas" Feb. 23-April 9
In this hilarious, fast-paced comedy, the inhabitants of one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas are thrown for a loop when they realize the nearby town of Tugaloo is determined to annex them. Watch these colorful residents as the deal with everyday trials and work on various ways to save their little community.
"Always A Bridesmaid" April 18-May 20
Hop on this marriage-go-round for a laugh-out-loud journey with these struggling bridesmaids as they navigate the choppy waters of love and matrimony.
Concert Series
"Garth Live!" Jan. 29-30
This stunning tribute to the music of Garth Brooks features Drew Baloh, who has an uncanny resemblance to the legendary country music icon.
Dwight Icenhower's "Tribute To The King" Feb. 6
Icenhower has the look, the voice, and the hip-swiveling dance moves of the King himself.
"Celebrating Tom Jones Feb. 26-27
Audiences will be wowed by David Burnham’s unique renditions of Tom Jones hits.
"Britain's Finest: The Complete Beatles Experience" March 12-13
Britain’s Finest is a Beatles experience unlike any other as you’ll be in awe of the enthusiasm and energy for which they are recognized and remembered.
"One Of These Nights: A Tribute To The Eagles" March 19-20
An unforgettable night that reproduces the sounds of one of the most successful rock bands of all time, The Eagles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.