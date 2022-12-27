“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is one of the most spectacular and entertaining musicals to ever hit the stage. Andrew Lloyd Webber teams up with collaborator Tim Rice to tell this compelling story from the Old Testament.
Photo courtesy of the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
The age-old Biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors comes to life on stage in this fun-filled, colorful musical.
Photo courtesy of the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is one of the most spectacular and entertaining musicals to ever hit the stage. Andrew Lloyd Webber teams up with collaborator Tim Rice to tell this compelling story from the Old Testament.
Photo courtesy of the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Broadway Palm presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” Jan. 6 through Feb. 11. The age-old Biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors comes to life on stage in this fun-filled, colorful musical that has entertained audiences for over 40 years.
Andrew Lloyd Webber teams up with collaborator Tim Rice to tell this compelling story from the Old Testament. Told through a kaleidoscope of song and dance, the musical is set in the desert of the Middle East many centuries ago. Jacob gives his son Joseph a magnificent coat of many colors. His eleven brothers become so jealous of Joseph and his splendid coat that they sell him into slavery. Upon arrival in Egypt, Joseph is sold once again. Because of his great gift for interpreting dreams, he rises from the status of lowly house slave to become the Pharaoh’s advisor.
The spectacular score from nearly every genre includes “Any Dream Will Do,” “Close Every Door” and “Go, Go, Go Joseph.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.