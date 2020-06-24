Broadway Palm reopens with 'The Sound of Music'

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre reopens June 24 with “The Sound of Music.” After months of planning, the theater is thrilled to be able to open their doors once again  but had to close again, it announced Wednesday.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY Broadway Palm

FORT MYERS - Out of an abundance of caution and due to the current trend of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rising in the state of Florida, Broadway Palm has made the difficult decision to postpone the opening of "The Sound of Music" until July 8.

This decision was not made lightly, but after the release of today’s numbers they believe this to be necessary to assure the health and safety of their guests, staff members and performers.

All ticket holders for these cancelled performances of "The Sound of Music" will be contacted and rescheduled for future performances. 

