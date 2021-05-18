Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre presents “A Bronx Tale” playing through May 22. This streetwise musical is based on Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri’s story that The New York Times hails as “A Critics’ Pick! The kind of tale that makes you laugh and cry” and amNY says is “A combination of ‘Jersey Boys’ and ‘West Side Story.’”
This hit crowd-pleaser takes you to a working class Italian American neighborhood in the Bronx in the 1960s where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he would love to be. Bursting with high-energy dance numbers and original doo-wop tunes, “A Bronx Tale” is an unforgettable story of loyalty, love, respect and most importantly, family. The musical was adapted by Palminteri’s 1989 one-man show and that same show was also made into the 1993 Robert De Niro film in which he made his directorial debut.
Broadway Palm is continuing to follow CDC guidelines while providing a delicious meal and exceptional entertainment in a safe and socially distanced environment. For a list of the extensive health and safety measures they have taken, please visit BroadwayPalm.com. It is important to note that guests are required to wear masks while not eating or drinking.
