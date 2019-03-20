'Broadway to Hollywood' brings lighthearted songs for the soul

The Venetian Harmony Chorus, a nonprofit chapter of the world organization of Sweet Adelines, will perform some Broadway favorites in a show they’ve named “Broadway to Hollywood.”
If you remember “Blue Skies,” Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “All that Jazz” and others, you will be blown away by four part harmony acappella arrangements, beautifully presented by the 24 member all female chorus and two talented quartets.
“We have not performed this exact program before, but four years ago we added a couple of Broadway numbers to our shows and they were well received. We’ll perform those songs and others for this all-Broadway show,” explained Gerry Thomas, Venetian Chorus Marketing Director.
A guest quartet, the Ringtones consisting of Abbie Owen, Janelle Young, Lana Owen and Gari Brindle, will be featured along with the popular String of Pearls quartet: Rosaleen Kinney, Christa Rivette, Lydia Church-Bunk and Dale Douros.
Venetian Harmony Director, Chris Owen, who has directed and performed in a number of local choruses, has a bachelor’s degree in music and a master’s degree in music performance and ministry. His wife, Lana, and daughter, Abbie, are members of the guest chorus. Brilliant costumes add to the excitement of this two act “Broadway to Hollywood” performance.
“Venetian Harmony Chorus is like a family, and we welcome new singers to join us. There are many health benefits in singing together and blending our voices, and I always walk away from rehearsals with my spirits lifted. In addition to performing our annual spring and holiday shows we plan to hold a fashion show next fall,” added Thomas.
Rehearsals are held on the first, third and fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 Indiana Ave., Englewood, and on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at Venice City Hall, 401 Venice Ave., in Venice. The chorus and quartets welcome invitations to perform popular, jazz, patriotic or spiritual music for local clubs or organizations.
Tickets costing $12 dollars may be purchased in advance from a chorus member or on the day of the performance. Three gift baskets-one filled with chocolate goodies, one with assorted wines, and one labeled “Italian” will be awarded as door prizes along with a 50/50 drawing.
Light refreshments will be offered after the show taking place at 3 p.m. March 23, in the Christ Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Call 941-480-1480 or visit www.venetianharmony.com for more information.
