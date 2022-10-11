'Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story' is the enduring tale of the musical icon’s meteoric rise to fame

"Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story" tells the true story of Buddy’s meteoric rise to fame, from the moment in 1957 when "That’ll Be The Day” hit the airwaves until his tragic death less than two years later on “The Day the Music Died.”

 Photo courtesy of JOHAN PERSSON/Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Seen by more than 22 million music fans since it opened in London’s West End in 1989, "Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story" — the show that inspired a generation of multi-million selling juke-box musicals including "Jersey Boys," "Mamma Mia," "Million Dollar Quartet" and "We Will Rock You: — at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Oct. 22.

"Buddy" speaks an international language and continues to have audiences from 8 to 80 rockin’ in the aisles across the globe. Loved by critics and audiences alike, "Buddy" tells the enduring tale of the musical icon’s meteoric rise to fame and his final legendary performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic and untimely death at the age of 22. In 18 short months, the Texas-born boy revolutionized the face of contemporary music influencing everyone from The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen.

