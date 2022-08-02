'Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story'
Seen by more than 22 million music fans since it opened in London’s West End in 1989, "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story" — the show that inspired a generation of multi-million selling juke-box musicals including "Jersey Boys," "Mamma Mia," "Million Dollar Quartet" and "We Will Rock You" — stops at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Oct. 22.

"Buddy" speaks an international language and continues to have audiences from ages 8 to 80 rockin’ in the aisles across the globe.

