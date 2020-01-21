“Carpenters Once More” will kick off the 2020 concert series Jan. 27. This timeless tribute to the voice of Karen Carpenter is presented by Diana Lynn, who was awarded the Branson 2016 Tribute Show of the Year. The heartwarming production highlights hits like “Yesterday Once More,” “Close to You,” “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Mr. Postman” and many more. The show was in Branson for 15 years and is now traveling the country.
The second offering in the series will be Savannah Jack on Feb. 24. Their roots are in Nashville but they have toured worldwide opening for Kenny Rogers, headlining on cruise ships and performing at Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom. Their show features amazing guitar work from Tony Haan and an equally incredible fiddle from Jay Smith.
The series finale, on March 23, features “The McCartney Project” which pays tribute to Paul McCartney and the music of the Wings and The Beatles. Tony Burlingame is a gifted left-handed bass play, just like McCartney. His bass playing, vocals, stage presence and even his authentic bass guitar combine to deliver the ultimate tribute. He is a superb entertainer and will have the audience fully engaged throughout the show. Backed by great musicians their performance will include “Yesterday,” “All My Loving,” “Band on the Run” and “I Saw Her Standing There.”
All performances will start at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There is no reserved seating. Special entry for guests with wheelchairs or walkers is available by informing the parking attendant upon arrival.
A season ticket for all three concerts is $60. Single performance tickets are $25. Seating is limited. Credit card processing fee of $2 per series set will be applied.
