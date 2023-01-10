The Burnt Store Presbyterian Church 2023 concert series launches on Jan. 23 with the Bachelors of Broadway. Take a trio of dashing men, add soaring melodies from stage and screen, and then refine the sound with contemporary three-part vocal harmony — presenting music from "Wicked," the "Phantom of the Opera," "Jersey Boys," "42nd Street," "Hamilton" and more.

The second offering in the series will be on Feb. 13 with Shake Baby Shake, a six piece swing band out of the San Francisco Bay area. They feature upbeat dance numbers from the swinging 1950s rhythm and blues scene, including hits by Ruth Brown, Peggy Lee, Ella Mae Morse, Mabel Scott and others. With Savren Thompson belting out the tunes, Randy Johnson wailing on saxophone, Mike Parakaza blasting his trumpet, Roger Kim strumming on guitar, Paul Johnson slapping the upright bass and Jimi Marks pounding the drums, you are sure to get your feet moving!.


