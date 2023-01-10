The Burnt Store Presbyterian Church 2023 concert series launches on Jan. 23 with the Bachelors of Broadway. Take a trio of dashing men, add soaring melodies from stage and screen, and then refine the sound with contemporary three-part vocal harmony — presenting music from "Wicked," the "Phantom of the Opera," "Jersey Boys," "42nd Street," "Hamilton" and more.
The second offering in the series will be on Feb. 13 with Shake Baby Shake, a six piece swing band out of the San Francisco Bay area. They feature upbeat dance numbers from the swinging 1950s rhythm and blues scene, including hits by Ruth Brown, Peggy Lee, Ella Mae Morse, Mabel Scott and others. With Savren Thompson belting out the tunes, Randy Johnson wailing on saxophone, Mike Parakaza blasting his trumpet, Roger Kim strumming on guitar, Paul Johnson slapping the upright bass and Jimi Marks pounding the drums, you are sure to get your feet moving!.
The series finale, on March 13, will put the spotlight on 1969. Wear tie-dye shirts and wave those peace signs as 1969 pays tribute to The 5th Dimension, The Archies, The Temps, Sly and The Family Stone and The Beatles to name but a few.
All performances will start at 7:15 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There is no reserved seating. Special entry for guests with wheelchairs or walkers is available by informing the parking attendant upon arrival.
