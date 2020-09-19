This year’s modified Howl-O-Scream event will include 10 terrifying scare zones throughout Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s expansive 335-acre park, including four all new zones.
Designed to scare safely, the creative production team has consulted with medical experts to modify this year’s zone designs with a physical distancing focus, as well as enhanced health and safety measures, while staying true to the terrifying experience fans crave. With significantly limited capacity to create plenty of open space, guests will experience the heart-pounding fear of new horrors as they dash between thrilling rollercoasters and the fan-favorite Fiends show every Friday through Sunday from Sept. 25-Nov. 1.
All-new 2020 Scare Zones with Limited Capacity
New: Lycan Landing: It’s always a full moon at this campground and the park rangers can’t hear you scream. When the campfires burn out, will you escape the glowing eyes leering through the trees or will you share their cursed fate?
New: The Shortcut: Cutting through the cemetery may seem like an easy way out, except when the corpses rise from the ground to invite you into their graves
New: The Junkyard: You’ll find more than spare parts as you explore this surly scrap site. Will you make it out in one piece or be devoured by the haunted rubble?
New: The Escape: In this treacherous realm, chaos reigns and rules are made to be broken. The escaped inmates of Grey Echo Penitentiary seek their own twisted form of justice and they’re ready to deliver your sentence.
These four all-new scare zones join a collection of returning fan-favorites. The complete list of frights, reservations and more are available now at HowlOScream.com. Guests are strongly encouraged to make reservations early as reservations are required and space is limited each night.
As guests roam between zones and coasters, they can enjoy select favorites from the Bier Fest menu available throughout the night. Delicious drinks and dishes from favorite culinary cabins are the perfect grab-and-go accompaniment as guests head to the Festival Field for the fan-favorite Fiends show starring Dr. Freakenstein and his frightful entourage, on its largest stage ever! Bench seating will be arranged in a physically distant manner to ensure there is plenty of space for a limited number of guests to enjoy each performance.
In addition to enhancing the park’s already strict health and safety measures, park capacity will be significantly limited for guests to enjoy Howl-O-Scream. Reservations are limited each night, so guests are encouraged to buy their tickets now at an advanced rate for a discounted gate price and make their reservations at HowlOScream.com. Additionally, Pass Members and Fun Card holders enjoy exclusive discounts for Howl-O-Scream.
For general admission and special events including Howl-O-Scream, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is committed to the health and safety of our guests, employees, and the animals in our care. The park has worked diligently with state and local health experts, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance our already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards. These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health, and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is excited to continue to provide our guests with fun and memorable experiences, while addressing important health and safety needs during this time.
For detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when visiting the park, visit buschgardens.com/tampa/safety.
