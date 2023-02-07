Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just announced their exciting lineup of events for 2023, offering guests never-ending fun and entertainment options including one of-a-kind seasonal festivities, concerts and thrilling attractions such as the award-winning Iron Gwazi and the new Serengeti Flyer opening in spring 2023.
Mardi Gras
Inspired by the vibrant colors and delectable flavors of New Orleans’ biggest celebration, Mardi Gras at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will transport guests to a festive realm of bayou-inspired fanfare featuring Cajun inspired culinary delights, a lively parade with new festive characters, multicolored beads, an authentic brass band playing live and spirited entertainment offerings for the entire family. Runs select dates through March 5.
Real Music Series
The Stanleyville Theater will host fantastic live performances including artistic renditions of some of the best known classic rock, pop and rhythm and blues bands. Real Music Series is included with daily park admission.
Feb. 8-12: Steve Michaels as Elvis
Feb. 14-19: Direct from Sweden the Music of ABBA
Feb. 21-26: The Purple Xperience
Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends
Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends at Busch Gardens is the place for kids and parents to join in on the fun. Now including Fridays, families have an additional option to meet and greet their favorite furry friends at the Sesame Street Safari of Fun area for storytime, interactive dance parties, arts & crafts and much more. New limited-time festivities happen each weekend of the event. Weekends through Feb. 12; April 28-May 21.
Food & Wine Festival
Each weekend from March 10 through May 21, the Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival offers delectable dishes to pair with wines, craft brews and cocktails. While indulging in the event’s vibrant culinary delights, guests will also enjoy some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. The lineup for 2023 includes:
March 11: Kansas
March 12: Maddie & Tae
March 18: SWV
March 19: Dustin Lynch
March 25: Rodney Atkins
March 26: Flo Rida
April 2: MacKenzie Porter
April 8: +Live+
April 9: The Fab Four (Beatles Tribute Band)
April 15: 38 Special
April 29: Hoobastank
Cinco de Mayo
Guests can enjoy tasty Mexican cuisine, authentic music and festive entertainment while celebrating Cinco de Mayo at Busch Gardens from May 5-7.
Viva la Música
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay hosts a celebration of Hispanic music food and culture from May 5-21. Every Saturday and Sunday, plus Cinco de Mayo, guests can dance to live musical performances from award-winning Latin artists, authentic cuisine and more. The lineup for 2023 includes:
May 5: Ultimate Selena Experience — The Como La Flor Band
May 7: El Gran Combo
Summer Nights
The thrills continue after dark at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay where summery fun mixes with Florida’s top thrilling attractions and a festive ambiance. The vibrancy of Summer Nights is powered by electrifying entertainment including new shows, an updated ice-skating show and more, available throughout the park from opening and extended way past sunset. May 26-Aug. 6. Fireworks will be available on select nights.
4th of July Celebration
Celebrate the Independence of the United States at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay June 30-July 4. The event features a synchronized fireworks spectacular set to an emotive soundtrack, entertainment and more.
Bier Fest
Bier Fest offers the ultimate jaw-dropping combo, a delectable blend of food and favorite craft beers from around the world as well as local favorites. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from July 21-Sept. 4, and Labor Day.
Howl-O-Scream
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is transformed into a nightmare of inescapable fear for Howl-O Scream 2023. Spine-chilling scares and haunted houses, devious creatures lurking in every dark corner and pulse-pounding rides in the absence of daylight returns on select nights from Sept. 8-Oct. 31.
Spooktacular
At Busch Gardens Spooktacular, guests will step into a whimsical world of enchantment full of not-so-spooky Halloween fun. This family-friendly event features a costume parade, story time and trick-or-treating Fridays-Sundays Sept. 8-Oct. 3, plus Oct. 30-31.
Christmas Town
A celebration of Yuletide traditions, Christmas Town is the holiday winter wonderland for guests to enjoy millions of lights, heart-warming treats, festive entertainment and the perfect set for a family photo from Nov. 13-Jan. 7.
For additional information, visit BuschGardensTampa.com.
