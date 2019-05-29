On June 10, from 10 a.m. to noon, Edison and Ford Winter Estates, 2350 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers, will participate in the North American Butterfly Association’s 44th annual butterfly count.
Results of the count help researchers monitor butterfly population trends throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Teams of butterfly spotters will count butterflies at locations in Fort Myers and Cape Coral, including Edison Ford, Lakes Regional Park, Powell Creek Preserve and Rotary Park. Volunteers are needed in all locations. Experience is helpful, but not required, as groups will include both beginners and seasoned butterfly enthusiasts. Those with less experience can help record data or take photos.
Last year, 41 volunteers counted a total of 531 butterflies at the four locations. Approximately 23 different species were observed. Each volunteer group counted for 90-120 minutes. During the 2017 count, 134 butterflies and 19 different species were recorded at three locations.
Butterfly spotters should be prepared to walk outside for at least two hours in hot, humid weather. To participate in the count, all volunteers must register with Britta at bsoderq@edisonford.org before June 7.
For anyone wishing to create their own butterfly garden, a NABA certified butterfly demonstration garden is viewable in the Garden Shoppe and both nectar and host plants are available for purchase. Horticulturists are on site daily to answer questions about plant selection and maintenance.
