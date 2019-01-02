Call the C.A.R.E. Ball a fundraiser with a social conscience.
The dollars it generates wind up supporting the people who reach out to the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies for one of its many services, from emergency shelter for those seeking a safe haven from abuse, to transportation, safety planning, hospital response, counselors, and civil legal services.
C.A.R.E., according to its mission statement, helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other violent crimes in Charlotte County.
“Because there is such a need for our services, the money made at the C.A.R.E. Ball funnels immediately back into the shelter and services we provide,” said Kelly Liscum, C.A.R.E. vice chairwoman and chairwoman of the ball. “All money stays here in Charlotte County to help our residents. We offer services for all victims of violent crimes, men women and children.”
This year, the ball — Harlequin’s Dance – will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center in Punta Gorda. In its 31st year, the C.A.R.E. Ball is the longest-running fundraiser in Charlotte County.
Tickets are $135 per person. Tables of 10 can be purchased for $1,350. The last date to buy tickets is Jan. 17. Tickets may be purchased by going to www.carefl.org or by calling 941-639-5499.
No person is charged a fee for any of the services C.A.R.E. offers. If a victim of abuse were to seek aid from C.A.R.E., food and shelter would be provided for the victim and any children who might accompany that victim. Counseling would be provided. Later, education and job placement would be available, along with help in seeking permanent housing.
“It’s giving them a roof over their heads or taking care of all their utilities,” said Karen McElhaney, C.A.R.E.’s executive director. “We feed them. Most times, we clothe them. We pay legal fees, help them with divorce.
“If they’re one of the lucky ones where we can find affordable housing for them, we often have to help them with the deposit, the first month’s rent, car insurance.”
In other words, C.A.R.E. helps victims put their lives back in order and asks nothing in return. The bill could run into the thousands of dollars for any one individual or family. The C.A.R.E. Ball provides a significant portion of the funding needed to pay that bill.
“It goes right into the programs,” said Judith Harris, chairwoman of the C.A.R.E. board of directors. “We are dependent on that money.”
Last year, 740 people attended the event. Harris would like to see at least that many attend this year. The goal is to raise $100,000, she said.
Gaming and an open bar are included in the ticket price.
C.A.R.E. offers two hot lines: one for domestic abuse 941-627-6000 and one for sexual assault 941-637-0404, operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
