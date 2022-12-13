Broadway and Asolo Repertory Theatre favorite Josh Rhodes returns to direct "Cabaret." 

The classic musical transports audiences to 1931 Berlin and the dynamic and pleasure-filled Kit Kat Klub. As a dark shadow falls over the city and the power of the Third Reich begins to mount, the Klub’s performers and patrons must decide if they’ll wake up to the evil on their doorsteps or continue to escape to the alluring fantasy world of the cabaret.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments